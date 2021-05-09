Cedar Falls board to consider $33 million revenue bond sale to help fund high school construction

CEDAR FALLS — A proposed buyer for $32.9 million in revenue bonds to help fund the new high school’s construction will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regions Capital Advantage of Birmingham, Ala., has submitted a proposal to purchase the sales tax revenue bonds. They would be repaid with proceeds from the district’s portion of statewide 1% sales tax over an 18-year period at an interest rate of 2.14%. That would add $7.78 million in interest by 2039 for total repayment of $40.68 million.