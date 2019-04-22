CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools will hold a referendum June 25 on construction of a new high school.
A petition calling for the vote on a $69.9 million bond issue that would help fund the building was presented to the Board of Education Monday by Cedar Falls resident Jim Moody.
After receiving the petition, the board unanimously approved a resolution setting the referendum, which will also include a special election to permanently fill the seat on the board vacated by Eric Giddens earlier this year when he was elected to the Iowa Senate.
“We have to do something, our site is insufficient,” Moody told the board. “The opportunity to do nothing is gone.”
He noted a total of 763 people signed petitions, which were circulated by residents after district officials made the case for replacing the current school at 1015 Division St. Iowa Code requires signatures equal to at least 25 percent of turnout from the last election for the district to get the question before voters. According to Courier files, 1,255 people voted in the September 2017 school board election, so about 314 signatures were needed.
Larry Wyckoff, who has been critical of building a new high school, suggested board members Jenny Leeper and Jeff Hassman have conflicts of interest regarding construction of a new high school and should have recused themselves from the vote on setting the referendum. Leeper’s husband, Brad, is an architect with Invision and has been involved with schematic design work on the proposed building. Hassman has said farmland near the proposed site for the new school has been in his family for years.
But Superintendent Andy Pattee said these situations don’t rise to the level of conflicts of interest. “We’ve reviewed everything with our attorney and there’s not,” he said of the charge.
On the ballot, voters will be asked to authorize issuing the bonds “to construct, build, furnish and equip a new high school building and to improve the site.” A second question will ask for authorization to levy additional property taxes at a rate of more than $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000. The new tax revenues would be used to repay the bonds over 20 years.
Pattee said the proposed tax rate would be at the low end of the range on the ballot.
“We anticipate that would be about $10.77 per month on a $100,000 home,” he said of the expected impact for individual home owners. That would total just over $129 annually for such a homeowner.
If approved by 60 percent or more of voters who come to the polls, a new 1,400-student capacity high school would be built at Hudson Road and 27th Street, on 50 acres purchased from the University of Northern Iowa for $1.24 million. The project’s total cost is estimated at $110 million, with the remainder of funds coming from 1 percent sale tax revenues.
Information about the existing building’s deficiencies and the new school’s plans have been disseminated at public meetings and posted on the district’s website. Cedar Falls Schools has been involved in pre-referendum planning since hiring Invision Architecture for design services in September 2017.
