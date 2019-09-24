CEDAR FALLS — An expanded site for the planned new high school allows for better use of land around the building now and greater control over future development, Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education Monday.
The board approved the $780,000 purchase of 19.5 acres adjacent to the 50-acre parcel Cedar Falls Community Schools already owns along West 27th Street near Hudson Road. The property, being bought for $40,000 per acre from a limited liability corporation managed by developer Brent Dahlstrom, is west of the existing site.
Board members voted to approve the purchase 6-0, with Jeff Hassman abstaining. Hassman has explained in past absentions related to property for the $112.9 million high school project that farmland near that area has been in his family for years and he was trying to avoid a conflict of interest.
“We know that this is a highly desirable location,” said Pattee, referencing the rezoning earlier this month of 119 neighboring acres for a 200-plus lot residential development. He noted that the total between the two parcels is nearly identical to the 70-acre plots that new high schools in Ames and Ankeny were built on and smaller than two new Des Moines metro school sites.
“We knew that there was a short option of purchasing additional land,” he added, after a previous owner sold a larger parcel that included the 19.5 acres. “The smaller parcel was not available when we purchased the (50 acres of) land from UNI.” The district bought that land from the University of Northern Iowa in February 2017 for $1.24 million.
With the additional land, a required water retention basin can shift to the west rather being placed in front of the school, which is shown facing south along West 27th Street. Pattee said that allows for improved use of space around the building.
“I think it’s going to be more efficient traffic flow in and out of the property,” he suggested. “Plus, just more efficient use of space.”
“How do you know that $40,000 (per acre) is a fair price?” asked Hassman.
Pattee said it was a similar price level to other recent purchases in the area. “We asked our appraiser to come up with a number that would be fair and they came up with $40,000,” he explained. “Quite a bit of research went into figuring out a fair price.”
Physical plant and equipment levy funds that were to be used for relocation of the bus or maintenance facilities will pay for the purchase. The facilities work will be moved back another year in district plans.
In related action, the board approved D.A. Davidson & Co. as the placement agent for a $10 million 10-year bond issue to begin funding work on the school that will be repaid with future 1% sales tax revenues. The firm will find a financial institution to buy the bonds, subject to board approval. Its fee will be $30,000.
