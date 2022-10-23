 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls board preparing for high school purchases

Cedar Falls Schools

CEDAR FALLS — Scoreboards and concession stand equipment are among the next purchases planned for the new high school.

The Board of Education Monday is expected to set public hearings for a future meeting on the potential purchases. The 5:30 p.m. board meeting is at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

No additional details about the equipment or date of the hearings was available. The next step after the hearing would be to approve the plans and put them out to bid.

The board will also consider approving a conflict waiver agreement between Cedar Falls Community Schools and Ahlers & Cooney.

The Des Moines law firm is being asked to represent the district in the leasing of a Cedar Falls Utilities-owned solar generating facility.

The lawyers already represent the municipal utility company in other matters and the agreement would allow them to proceed with the work to execute the lease despite their legal representation presenting an ethical conflict of interest.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

