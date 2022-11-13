 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cedar Falls Board of Education to hold hearings on scoreboards, concession stands

Cedar Falls Schools academic logo NEW

CEDAR FALLS — Scoreboards and concession stand equipment for the new high school will be the focus of two Board of Education public hearings Monday.

The board will hear from anyone interested in voicing their thoughts about the amenities during its 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St. They’ll be installed at the outdoor athletic stadium and inside the Tiger Performance Center.

Plans and specifications for the new scoreboards and concessions will also be voted on during the meeting. The bids are expected to come before the board Dec. 12.

Cedar Falls Community Schools plans to open the new building, now under construction, in 2024.

In other business, the board will consider:

  • Submitting applications to the School Budget Review Committee. Modified supplemental spending authority of $367,854 is being sought for students who open enrolled out of the district but were not included in the certified enrollment the prior year. Modified supplemental spending authority of $34,989 and $32,671 is being sought for costs of providing instruction to English language learners being served beyond the five years a higher level of funding is received by districts and for actual English language learner costs during 2021-22.
  • Submitting an application to the budget review committee for 2023-24 special education consortium administrative costs of $25,751 at the River Hills School.
  • Approving a change order request summary for the future swimming facility.
  • Adopting a board policy titled “Administration of Stock Prescription Medication.”
  • Accepting the quarterly transportation report.



The board will convene at City Hall for the first time since January when a remodeling project began.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

MercyOne Festival of Trees Teddy Bear Tea 2022

