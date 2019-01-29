CEDAR FALLS — Preliminary estimates on the costs of renovating Cedar Falls High School or building a new one were presented to the Board of Education Monday.
Cedar Falls Community Schools is looking at constructing a new building on a 50-acre site off West 27th Street purchased from the University of Northern Iowa about two years ago. No action has been taken by the board at this point to set a voter referendum on funding the school.
Brad Leeper of Invision Architecture told the board he worked with Story Construction of Ames come up with cost projections for renovating the existing school and expanding it beyond its current 17 acres or building new near UNI.
He estimated the construction contract to renovate the school at $67.28 million with a total project cost of $84.44 million. Building a school at the new site would cost an estimated $86.78 million. The total project is estimated at $112.81 million.
Leeper gave the projections while updating the board on the information gathering process related to the high school’s future. The district has retained the Waterloo company to assess the building and potentially design a new school.
Students and staff were surveyed on their perceptions of the existing school and what they would like to see in a new building. The presentation also compiled data such as the existing building’s conditions and population growth across the district.
“The existing building is built in a way that isn’t very adaptable,” Leeper noted concerning the renovation costs. Load bearing walls create some difficulties in opening up spaces and making them more flexible, which would be designed into a new school.
He admitted to some negative perceptions when people hear the cost estimates.
“Obviously, it’s a big number,” said Leeper. “The cost of doing nothing is high and the cost of doing something with the existing high school is really high.”
Superintendent Andy Pattee said even if property is purchased to expand the current site, the district would run out of space in about 15 years because enrollment is expected to continue growing. The new school would last at least 50 years and have some room for expansion to handle growing enrollment.
Cedar Falls High School had 1,140 students enrolled in 10th through 12th grades this fall. A new or renovated school would be built for 1,400 students.
Leeper also addressed concerns about the current high school if a new one is built. Older portions would be demolished and those areas redeveloped while newer sections would be reused for district administrative purposes.
Information on the high school planning process can be found on the district’s website, cfschools.org. Click on the “About Us” tab at the top and follow the “CFHS Facilities Information” link. Leeper said he will also be sharing the information during upcoming community presentations.
In other business, the board approved a $125,114 contract with Peters Construction of Waterloo to install a two-classroom portable building at Peet Junior High. The building is currently located at Orchard Hill. The estimate on the work was $169,500.
The board also accepted the resignation of Dan Conrad, director of secondary education, effective June 30. Conrad, who plans to retire, has been in the position since he came to Cedar Falls Schools in 1999.
