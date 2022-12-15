Cedar Falls board awards concession stand bid for new high school stadium

CEDAR FALLS — A $210,794 contract was approved by the Board of Education on Monday for concession stand equipment at the new high school.

In a 5-1 vote, the board awarded the bid to Horizon Equipment of Eagan, Minnesota. The new Cedar Falls Community Schools’ building will open in the fall of 2024. The concession stands will be a part of the stadium adjacent to the high school.

Board vice president Jenny Leeper abstained, while board member Susie Hines dissented, disagreeing with the process to review the concession stands.

“I don’t believe the review process incorporated the right people, which I’ve expressed because of the fact that the district hasn’t run concessions for over 40 years, separate volunteers have done that,” Hines said at the meeting. “I am encouraging Dr. (Andy) Pattee, as they move forward with concessions at the high school, that they get the right staff and volunteers on how it’s going to be coordinated, managed, and supported.”

Horizon Equipment’s bid was around $4,000 less than the bid of the other company, Wilson Restaurant Supply, which is based in Cedar Falls. It is unknown when construction will begin.

On a different matter, the board unanimously approved the Cedar Falls Educational Assistance Plan for paraeducators participating in a previously announced pilot apprenticeship program. The program, being done in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa’s Purple Pathway for Paraeducators, is funded by a state grant through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Around $780,000 is allotted for the plan, which is required by the IRS when the district receives payment to have courses paid for or reimbursed. Purple Pathway enrolls paraeducators in UNI’s teacher education program so they can become licensed teachers. There are 15 paraeducators in the Cedar Falls district currently in the program.

“This is a unique way of working through licensure, to be able to work through student teaching and have that embedded within the job role that the paraeducators are currently doing across the district,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said. “Within two years, they will be fully-certified licensed teachers and hopefully moving into the classroom.”

The board also reviewed student performance, looking at ACT scores, Advanced Placement scores and post-secondary enrollment while still in high school. The number of graduates enrolled in college-level courses sits at 76.4%, continuing a downward trend of numbers since 2020. AP scores, however, have improved since last year. Almost 90% of students received a 3 or better on AP tests in May, an increase of 4% from 2021.

In other business, the board:

Re-elected Jeff Hassman as president and re-elected Jenny Leeper as vice president.

Approved plans and specifications for roofing projects at Cedar Heights Elementary and Holmes Junior High. The anticipated cost is $525,000, and a public hearing date is set for Jan. 9.

Approved a stormwater maintenance and repair agreement with Cedar Falls for the new high school.

Adopted the “Administration of Stock Prescription Medicine” policy, which requires the district to have an opioid antagonist on hand in each building in case of a drug overdose.

Approved the substantial completion of the Cedar Heights Elementary School kitchen and equipment project.