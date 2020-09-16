Cedar Falls board approves contracts to test building systems for planned high school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Two contracts for a new high school were approved Monday by the Board of Education.

But they’re not for actual construction of the school. Rather, the district is hiring firms to “commission” the school’s ventilation systems and the building’s exterior “envelope.”

Their job will be to test a battery of items that are part of the two areas to ensure everything performs correctly. They will also be tasked with proper training of school staff to operate and care for those items upon completion.

A $150,000 contract was approved with Systemworks of West Des Moines for the HVAC systems commissioning, the lowest of five bids for the service. High bid on the project was $193,750.

A $106,845 contract was approved with Resource Building Envelope Specialists of Pierce City, Mo. That was the lowest of two bids on the project, with the other one coming in at $177,000.

“This was part of the overall project and cost estimate,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.

The school, to be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, has an estimated budget of $112.9 million. It will total 305,000 square feet in two connected buildings.