Cedar Falls board approves contracts to test building systems for planned high school

CEDAR FALLS — Two contracts for a new high school were approved Monday by the Board of Education.
But they’re not for actual construction of the school. Rather, the district is hiring firms to “commission” the school’s ventilation systems and the building’s exterior “envelope.”
Their job will be to test a battery of items that are part of the two areas to ensure everything performs correctly. They will also be tasked with proper training of school staff to operate and care for those items upon completion.
A $150,000 contract was approved with Systemworks of West Des Moines for the HVAC systems commissioning, the lowest of five bids for the service. High bid on the project was $193,750.
A $106,845 contract was approved with Resource Building Envelope Specialists of Pierce City, Mo. That was the lowest of two bids on the project, with the other one coming in at $177,000.
“This was part of the overall project and cost estimate,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
The school, to be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, has an estimated budget of $112.9 million. It will total 305,000 square feet in two connected buildings.
He noted the reason for the commissioning service “goes back to the sophistication of the building. There are so many dynamics in this large of a scope.”
This will be the first time the district has used such a service in a construction project.
The HVAC contract “goes into all lab and field testing to make sure that everything is running at the utmost efficiency and the level that is intended,” said Pattee. It will ensure “that all the electrical and lighting systems are functioning appropriately and everything is site tested.” Additionally, the gas, hot water and fire protection systems will be tested.
The building envelope contract “includes site testing and evaluation of all the windows and making sure that all the roof systems and exterior doors and joints are properly installed and waterproofed,” said Pattee. All concrete slabs and subfloor will be inspected as part of that.
“Why can’t Story Construction do this?” asked board member Jeff Hassman, referring to the construction manager hired for the project a year ago.
“They oversee the project when it comes to meeting the specifications, but not all the field testing components,” said Pattee.
“This makes sure that things are addressed on the spot at the time that they need to be addressed.”
On a related matter, officials announced that the class of 1970 made a $53,775 donation to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation for the construction of the new high school building.
“We’ll be embarking on a big naming rights campaign and some fundraising starting out quite soon for the high school,” said Janelle Darst, district spokeswoman.
“That’s a really good way for us to kick off that process.”
