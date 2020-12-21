Cedar Falls board approves $85 million in contracts for construction of new high school

A swimming pool and a "performance center" that would expand indoor space for various athletic activities were beyond the scope of the school's initial phase and weren't included in the bidding. However, the district has identified future physical plant and equipment levy dollars for the pool project and city funding is also being sought. A community fundraising effort would provide additional money for that and the so-called Tiger Performance Center.

Pattee said the district now needs to "re-engage with those groups" that are raising money for the projects. "That will have to be our next step, to go to schematic, to bid documents," he added, to determine the final cost of those projects.

The pool is slated for the northeast side of the building and the performance center would be on the southeast side. Both are expected to have components that are open to the students and the community. "Our intention is to have all of those open by 2024," said Pattee.

Bids were opened Dec. 15. Among the approved alternates is additional parking lot paving in areas that would have otherwise been gravel. That "allows us to have close to 800 spaces for students," said Pattee.