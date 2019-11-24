CEDAR FALLS — The city has continued growing its cash reserves for another year.
A recently released financial audit shows Cedar Falls’ unassigned general fund balance grew by $467,081 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The latest figure is part of an eight-year surge in the fund, with more unassigned dollars amassing each year. It was $8.95 million at the end of fiscal year 2012 and had grown to almost $12.58 million in June. The unassigned fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability.
The audit also found Cedar Falls’ general obligation bonded and revenue debt is increasing, rising from $15.38 million to $19.43 million in fiscal year 2019. The growth of just over $4 million represents a 26.31% boost in the city’s debt obligations. It is still far below debt limits laid out in state statute for cities, which is 5% of total assessed property valuations.
Cities are required by law to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure it fairly states their financial position and points out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Dubuque firm Eide Bailly completed the Cedar Falls audit.
“They have given us an unmodified, clean opinion,” Lisa Roeding, Cedar Falls’ controller and treasurer, told the City Council during a recent work session. That means the city’s records are free of any misrepresentation and have been maintained in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Auditors identified no concerns with the city’s financial reporting and most other matters such as budget disbursements, business transactions or council minutes.
The report does note a city fund transfer resolution did not conform to a change in the Iowa Administrative Rules Code effective in April. However, the city changed its procedures in June.
