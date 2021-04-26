Cedar Falls among top 25% of public high schools nationally in annual U.S. News ranking

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High School is in the top 25% nationally for U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 ranking of Best High Schools.
Three other Cedar Valley high schools join Cedar Falls in the top 10% of rankings for the state of Iowa. Those include Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Hudson high schools.
Released today, the media company’s rankings include 317 public high schools in Iowa and nearly 18,000 across the country. Based on the 2018-19 school year, they measure college readiness, reading and math proficiency and performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.
U.S. News’ college readiness and curriculum measures look at the percentage of 12th graders taking and passing Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate courses. The math and reading measures look at student performance on state assessments. The under-served student measure looks at how Black, Hispanic and those receiving subsidized school lunch fare on state assessments.
Decorah High School is Iowa’s top-ranked school nationally, at 634. It is in the top 5%, along with Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf and West High School in Iowa City.
Cedar Falls High School ranked first out of 16 in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area. It is 26th in the state and has a ranking of 4,082 nationally. The next three high schools in the metro area and their state and national rankings are Denver (30 and 4,483), Waverly-Shell Rock (31 and 4,550), and Hudson (32 and 4,580).
Cedar Falls is the only Cedar Valley school to remain in the top 25% nationally compared with last year, when Hudson and Denver high schools were also included.
Waterloo Community Schools’ West and East high schools are ranked seventh and 14th, respectively in the metro area. West is 135th in the state and has a ranking of 10,521 nationally. East is 212 in the state and 13,191 nationally.
Expo in Waterloo is among more than 6,000 high schools across the country that are not included in the national ranking because their 12th-grade enrollment was too small or their state assessment data wasn’t available, according to U.S. News. Dunkerton and Tripoli high schools are included in the ranking, but assigned to a range of numbers approximately corresponding to the bottom third of Iowa schools. At the national level, they are in the bottom quarter of the ranking.
Based on the percentage of a state’s high schools in the top 25% of the rankings, Iowa came in at 48th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, slipping from 45th last year.
Iowa has 9.1% of its high schools in the top quarter nationally. Oklahoma, Nebraska and Maine are below Iowa. Massachusetts is the top-ranked state, with 46.3% of its public high schools in the top quarter across the country.
For more information on the rankings, go online to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools?src=usn_pr.