Cedar Falls among top 25% of public high schools nationally in annual U.S. News ranking

Cedar Falls is the only Cedar Valley school to remain in the top 25% nationally compared with last year, when Hudson and Denver high schools were also included.

Waterloo Community Schools’ West and East high schools are ranked seventh and 14th, respectively in the metro area. West is 135th in the state and has a ranking of 10,521 nationally. East is 212 in the state and 13,191 nationally.

Expo in Waterloo is among more than 6,000 high schools across the country that are not included in the national ranking because their 12th-grade enrollment was too small or their state assessment data wasn’t available, according to U.S. News. Dunkerton and Tripoli high schools are included in the ranking, but assigned to a range of numbers approximately corresponding to the bottom third of Iowa schools. At the national level, they are in the bottom quarter of the ranking.

Based on the percentage of a state’s high schools in the top 25% of the rankings, Iowa came in at 48th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, slipping from 45th last year.

Iowa has 9.1% of its high schools in the top quarter nationally. Oklahoma, Nebraska and Maine are below Iowa. Massachusetts is the top-ranked state, with 46.3% of its public high schools in the top quarter across the country.