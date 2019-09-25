WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society will hold Barking Book Buddies on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
Children, ages 6 through 12, have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to benefit both children, who are sharpening their reading skills, and shelter dogs needing socialization while awaiting their new homes.
Twenty-minute reading times are available between 1 and 3 p.m.
Barking Book Buddies can accommodate 24 children over that time. Online registration is available at www.CedarBendHumane.org under the events tab.
You have free articles remaining.
Reading to multiple cats in the cat colony rooms is also available.
Future Barking Book Buddies sessions are scheduled for Nov. 3, Dec. 1, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5, and May 3.
Books are provided or participants may bring their own. If you are interested in donating books to this program please call 232-6887.
Barking Book Buddies was initiated by Maya Gabriele and Avanti Gulwadi as part of a school project for the ALPHA program, (Autonomous Learner Program for the Highly Able). This year the program will be hosted by Devin O’Loughlin and Medha Patel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.