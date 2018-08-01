WATERLOO — The next steps for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools to create a long-range facility plan will be discussed Thursday by the Board of Education.
The public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the art room at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, 3225 W. Ninth St.
Board members in June were presented with a facility study from ISG/Struxture Architects proposing several options to consolidate the system’s three Waterloo elementary schools. All of those included closing one or more of the buildings and, in some cases, constructing a new school. The board agreed to keep all three buildings open for 2018-19, increase grade sharing for small classes at Sacred Heart Elementary and begin the facility planning process.
As officials discuss that planning Thursday, several factors will be considered, according to a news release. Among those are using the existing facilities more efficiently, consolidation from three elementary schools to one or two locations, parish input on renovation of existing buildings and the feasibility of a campaign to build a new elementary school.
“Each of the three elementary school buildings are owned and maintained by their respective parish,” said the news release. In the case of CVCS no longer locating a school in one or more of them, “any plans for renovation of the existing buildings would become a parish campaign.
“The long-term vision of CVCS providing a quality, Catholic education in the Cedar Valley while being financially sustainable will be the guide for these discussions.”
Attendees can address the board at the beginning of the meeting if they make a request in advance. Those interested should contact Chief Administrator Tom Novotney at tnovotney@cvcatholic.org or 232-1422.
