WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Board of Education favors two plans to restructure its elementary schools, both of which would move all students to two of its three buildings next fall.
Board members discussed four plans Thursday after a series of parish town hall meetings late last month gathered input from about 150 people on maintaining a financially sustainable school system. Among those plans were one that would keep Sacred Heart School open and another that would move all fifth-graders out of the elementaries to Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School.
The board came to a consensus that two other plans that would move all day care, preschool and elementary students to Blessed Sacrament and St. Edward schools should be considered for further discussion. Another series of town hall meetings will be scheduled during the next month to get more feedback from parents and parishioners.
But officials emphasized their favored options won’t be the only possibilities considered.
“We’re not saying ‘A or B, pick one,’” noted board member Josh Van Besien.
While the two options will be presented at the next town hall meetings, officials will “also be open to any other ideas,” added board member Mark Sinnwell. Officials expect to make a decision on the configuration of the elementary schools Nov. 8.
Sinnwell noted the board came up with the four scenarios “after much discussion” at a Tuesday work session with the idea of narrowing that down to two during Thursday’s meeting.
Officials only discussed where students would attend school next fall during Thursday’s meeting. There was no talk of renovating or rebuilding any schools, as in a June report by ISG Struxture Architects analyzing facilities and presenting elementary consolidation options. After Sinnwell laid out the plans one by one, the board quickly coalesced around the second and third options as the most viable, where Sacred Heart would no longer be used as a school.
Plan two would move all 3- and 4-year-old preschool and kindergarten students to Blessed Sacrament. All first- through fifth-graders would attend St. Edward. Both schools would also host day care services.
“One of the positives (is) it does establish an early childhood center,” said board member Bill Rhomberg. After a family’s child attends preschool at Blessed Sacrament, he added, “maybe they’ll try kindergarten with us” in the same school.
In plan three, both Blessed Sacrament and St. Edward would have preschool through fifth-grade classes plus daycare services. “This plan basically takes the Sacred Heart kids we have, the 72 that are there, and lets them choose” between attending the two other schools, said Sinnwell.
Board member Lisa Wall noted it doesn’t require parents with more than one elementary-age child to potentially have “that multiple drop-off” each morning with grade levels divided between schools.
“The concern I have with this plan is it does not work towards a unified system,” said Van Besien, since both schools would have all grades.
“I like (plan) two better than three just because we have all the kids in a grade together,” said Rhomberg, noting that would optimize staffing. If class levels are divided between buildings, classes could get too big or small for the number of teachers at each school.
Plan one would place all 3- and 4-year-old preschool students and all daycare services at Blessed Sacrament. Kindergarten through fourth grade students would attend St. Edward. Fifth-graders would move to the middle school and eighth grade would move to a wing or hallway at Columbus High School.
Sinnwell explained eighth-graders would be placed to limit their interaction with high school students. He noted, however, some seventh- and eighth-graders are already taking certain classes at the adjacent Columbus.
Board member expressed concern moving an additional grade level onto the Blessed Maria-Columbus campus would limit future secondary growth if enrollment increases or more class options are offered.
In plan four, Blessed Sacrament would host 3- and 4-year-old preschool and daycare services. Sacred Heart would have kindergarten through fifth-grade classes. St. Edward would have daycare, preschool and K-5 classes.
“My concern is the financial viability of this plan,” said Van Besien. “It’s very similar to how we’re operating now.”
The Rev. Tony Kruse, another board member, highlighted the benefit of keeping Sacred Heart open.
“The pro for me in this whole plan is still that downtown presence,” he said, while acknowledging the financial challenges of operating three buildings. “I want to support this, but then again, can we do it?”
Officials said they don’t expect a decrease in classroom teachers with any of the plans and few — if any — other staffing reductions.
