WATERLOO – A third-grader from Allison reaped the rewards from her summer gardening endeavors.
Yamilet Montalvo of North Butler Elementary School in Allison grew a 24.4-pound cabbage as part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
Her winnings include a $1,000 saving bond toward education from Bonnie Plants and entry into a drawing by Iowa’s agriculture department.
At the end of the growing season, teachers from participating third-grade classes select the student who has grown the best cabbage based on size and appearance. That student’s name is then entered in a statewide drawing. State winners are randomly selected by the office of the Commission of Agriculture. There were 62 rural Northeast Iowa elementary schools that participated.
This year, more than 1 million third-graders in 48 states have gotten hands-on gardening experience, growing colossal cabbages with high hopes to win “best in state”
You have free articles remaining.
Each year Bonnie Plants, a vegetable and herb producer, trucks free O.S. Cross, or “oversized,” cabbage plants to third-grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program.
Kids can cultivate, nurture and grow giant cabbages, some much bigger than a basketball, often tipping the scales at more than 40 pounds.
In 1996 Bonnie Plants initiated the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in and around its headquarters in Union Springs, Ala., with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and continue to “grow” our next generation of gardeners.
Why a cabbage? Coincidentally, cabbages were the first profitable plant sold by Bonnie Plants in 1918, and are known to be a hearty vegetable.
Third grade teachers can sign up for the program at https://bonniecabbageprogram.com/register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.