Cash reserves continued growth for Cedar Falls Schools during 2020-21, audit shows

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ cash reserves continued growing during 2020-21, with a nearly 50% increase in funds.

A financial audit accepted last week by the Board of Education shows the district’s unassigned general fund balance added $1.87 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, bringing it to $5.99 million.

That is 46% more than the fund showed at the end of the previous year. It grew that year, too, but only by $155,500. Its total had dropped by almost $800,000 two years ago.

The unassigned fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability.

The audit also found Cedar Falls Schools’ long-term debt obligations increased, rising from $83.86 million to $117.35 million. Of that amount, $4.62 million is due by the end of the current fiscal year.

Debt for general obligation bonds and compensated absences decreased. But the district took on more debt through a revenue bond issue as well as net pension and other public employee benefits.

Chiefly, that was due to $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds issued in May to help fund construction of the new high school. The district’s net pension liability also grew by $5.83 million to $34.31 million. Payments made during the year on general obligation and revenue bonds as well as for compensated absences offset those new costs by $5.95 million.

The district is required by the state to show a liability for pension benefits, paid out when staff members retire. However, board member Jeff Hassman pointed out that it is highly unlikely the state-operated Iowa Public Employees Retirement System will fail.

School districts are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. of Waterloo completed the district’s audit.

“We had an unmodified opinion that was issued on the financial statements,” said Janel Ruzicka, who worked on the audit for the certified public accounting firm. That means Cedar Falls Schools’ records are free of any misrepresentation and have been maintained in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals.

“Our audit did not disclose any significant deficiencies in internal controls or non-compliance that was material to your financial statements,” said Ruzicka. No problems were found, either, with budget expenditures or federal funding streams like the child nutrition program and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief related to the pandemic recovery.

