WATERLOO — Casa Montessori has found a new home and organization to financially back and continue to offer its well-known brand of preschool education in the Cedar Valley.

The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County is spending as much as $100,000 to renovate and remodel a multi-use meeting space into a future 27-foot by 29-foot preschool classroom near the entrance of its facility on South Hackett Road.

It will include a lot of what the Casa Montessori board had been struggling to find with requirements for childcare facilities being so stringent, including a restroom and sink in the room as well as an emergency exit and green space.

“We’re all about partnerships here at the YMCA and, through those partnerships, we feel that helps ensure that zip code does not determine life expectancy by offering childcare, sports, fitness classes, and things to help with one’s health and well-being,” said Norman Johnson, YMCA chief executive officer. “Youth development helps eradicate life’s barriers and we felt Montessori fit in with the YMCA’s mission.”

The Montessori school had been preparing for drastic changes after having been around since the 1980s. But planning sped up after learning that its longtime home, the former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church on Ninth Street, was being demolished by a new owner who had plans of building a residential neighborhood on the lot.

Up to 20 children will be part of the first class at the YMCA beginning in August. Families are allowed to sign up their 3- to 5-year-old child beginning April 21.

The Casa Montessori board is dissolving and has transferred its remaining $25,398 in funds to the YMCA.

Bekah Sanders is the youth development director of the Early Learning Center at the YMCA and now will also lead “Montessori at the YMCA.”

“They’ll have access to everything that the YMCA has to offer,” she said. “We’re excited to add another child care option and grow the number of families we can reach.”

‘We saw a need and an opportunity to help close a gap in the Cedar Valley,” she added. “We have a passion for children, teaching and learning, and helping children grow up to be little citizens – and teaching them the values of the YMCA, like respect.”

Jenna Strom will be the assistant director of the early learning center and Montessori school and will help offer what the YMCA describes as “more explorative, tactical and creative learning curriculum.”

The Casa Montessori board had been working to determine its future since the summer and was forced to take time off for the 2022-23 school year.

“We needed stability,” said Meghan Goering, a former board member with two daughters, including one who went through the program. “And we feel like now the YMCA has the building and resources to allow the teachers to ... focus on what’s important – and that’s teaching.”

“They already love and breathe child care and they do it well,” she added. “The YMCA will help Casa Montessori pick up where it left off and continue its legacy for decades.”

The board had done its due diligence and considered other options, but the YMCA was by far and away the best option to help Montessori live on in the Cedar Valley.

One former Casa Montessori board member is expected to join the YMCA’s board. That will be the only member of the former leadership and administration to make the move with the program.

Ludicrous Landscapes by Katie Walbert katie walberg artwork .jpg 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-09 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-06 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-07 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-08 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-01 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-02 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-03 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-04 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-05