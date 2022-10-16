Casa Montessori needs more than just a new building to rejuvenate program

CEDAR FALLS — After losing its longtime home this summer, Casa Montessori Preschool is seeking a new location to serve children who are 2-1/2 to 5 years old.

The nonprofit organization is in the midst of a “gap year” and hopes to restart its program in the fall of 2023.

But more than a new building is needed to offer its curriculum and wrap-around childcare program. The board of directors has been looking for a passionate organization, group or individual to spearhead the relocation and rejuvenation of a decades-old educational and childcare tradition.

Cedar Falls students to open for KC concert The previous three times Hansen’s done the concert in Omaha, Milwaukee and St. Louis were with Waverly-Shell Rock, with one school to coordinate with. Managing it for Cedar Falls, however, brings with it new challenges.

“We’re interested in supporting the effort, but cannot do it alone because we’re all working full-time and a lot of this is beyond our expertise,” said Julia Nenow, a board member.

Even before these latest challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic led the preschool to reduce its enrollment from 40 to 20 as a cautionary measure, causing a loss in revenue. It also dealt with unexpected director and staff turnover around the same time.

In 2022, the school had been on the rebound from the pandemic losses.

But that’s when the former church building at 215 W. Ninth St. where its program had been housed for 20 to 25 years was purchased by a new owner. The building was demolished earlier this month.

The school was told in the spring that it would have to leave its 2,500 square feet of classroom space plus a kitchen, bathrooms and an outdoor playground. The building wasn’t being maintained, so the preschool had planned to find a new location, but it was a year earlier than the board had hoped.

The school maintains assets, including classroom supplies in storage, and has $25,000 on hand. That all would be donated to the party best suited to pursue the endeavor. The expectation would be that Casa would remain a nonprofit and the assets would be used only for school rebuilding purposes.

“Casa has taken in kids no matter where they’re at in their development, and helped inspire a love of learning,” said Megan Droste, a board member. “And it’s proven they perform at high levels academically as they grow up.” The school serves families of all backgrounds.

The board believes that the demand is there for the preschool’s services, after having experienced a wait list of families wanting to enroll. Additionally, the state is in the middle of a childcare shortage.

“We’re looking for an individual passionate about early childhood education (who) wants to continue the tradition of Casa Montessori,” said Droste.

If interested, email a resume and business plan with budget, staffing, and enrollment projections to: cfcasamontessori@gmail.com.

The remaining board members also ask that any proposal include the names of at least three board members and a director, as well as information about potential supporting staff and their responsibilities.

As for the search for a new building, Droste said the board has come up against strict Department of Human Services requirements for childcare facilities.

“All the places had something that needed to be added on. It was either this or that, and it was costly,” she said.

Green space is a must, but some locations considered did not have enough exits or bathrooms or had inadequate cooling, to name a few of the shortcomings.

“We’ve cold called every church with a lawn,” Droste said.

The board’s last director and lead teacher, Gretchen Koinzan, also is interested in being a significant piece of the puzzle.

“I’m wanting to do this,” she said in a text message the The Courier last month. “I just really need a strong ally to help with the business side.”