Carver principal named Waterloo Schools director of student services

WATERLOO — Sheena Canady has been named Waterloo Community Schools' director of student services, pending Board of Education approval.

Canady is currently principal of George Washington Carver Academy and has worked in the district since 2016.

“I am beyond humbled as I embark on this new journey as Director of Student Services. I have had the honor of serving our amazing Waterloo students and families,” Canady said in a news release. “We have outstanding staff who are committed to the success of all of our students.

"I am so excited to continue this work within our student services department,” she added.

“Sheena has done an excellent job of building systems for supporting all students,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. “I have no doubt she will do an excellent job supporting our students, families and staff. Sheena is an innovative leader and will be able to continue building on the work of her predecessors.”

Prior to her tenure as Carver principal, Canady served as the school's assistant principal and activities director. Prior to that, she was the assistant principal at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. Previously, she was a teacher in Cedar Falls at Holmes Junior High School.

Canady graduated from Mount Mercy University with a bachelor's degree in secondary education and a minor in history. She received a masters degree from the University of Northern Iowa in educational leadership in 2016.

Canady starts the new position July 1. She replaces Marla Padget, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0