CARES Act funds will fill Waterloo Schools' food service deficit

WATERLOO — CARES Act funds could provide some needed relief for Waterloo Community Schools' food service.

The Board of Education Monday will consider transferring $304,388 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money received in the spring to the district's food service fund. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

In-person access to the meeting is not permitted due to COVID-19 concerns. The public may attend the meeting electronically by contacting board secretary Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org. To address the board during the public comment part of the meeting, contact her by email or at 433-1874 no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Waterloo Schools received $2.6 million in relief funds, minus $265,000 allotted to nonpublic schools within district boundaries. In May, Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin said that plans to use the money are “being developed over time as the funds need to be spent by December 2022.”