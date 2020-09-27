CARES Act funds will fill Waterloo Schools' food service deficit

WATERLOO — CARES Act funds could provide some needed relief for Waterloo Community Schools' food service.
The Board of Education Monday will consider transferring $304,388 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money received in the spring to the district's food service fund. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
In-person access to the meeting is not permitted due to COVID-19 concerns. The public may attend the meeting electronically by contacting board secretary Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org. To address the board during the public comment part of the meeting, contact her by email or at 433-1874 no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Waterloo Schools received $2.6 million in relief funds, minus $265,000 allotted to nonpublic schools within district boundaries. In May, Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin said that plans to use the money are “being developed over time as the funds need to be spent by December 2022.”
Funding was to be used for cleaning, technology and other expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the spring and summer while in-person classes were suspended or school wasn't in session, the food service department continued to provide meals. As a result, the department's budget had the shortfall.
The CARES Act makes food service transfer provisions to cover any deficit caused by the pandemic.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- A Project Search memorandum of agreement through Sept. 30, 2021. The program serves people ages 17-30 with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have finished high school. The $207,965 budget is funded through UnityPoint/Allen Hospital in partnership with Waterloo Schools, Inclusion Connection and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
- A joint education service agreement with Hawkeye Community College to provide opportunities for concurrent classes. The courses are taught in four district buildings by teachers who meet the college's standards.
- An engagement letter with Robert W. Baird & Co. to serve as the underwriter for an upcoming issuance of sales tax revenue bonds for Lowell Elementary School construction.
