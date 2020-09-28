CARES Act funds plugging Waterloo Schools' food service deficit

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is plugging a hole in its food service budget for the past year with the help of CARES Act funds.
The Board of Education on Monday approved transferring $304,388 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money received in the spring to the district’s food service fund.
The district had $5.72 million in food service revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30. That fell short of the $6.03 million in expenses, although those were almost $400,000 less than costs for the previous year.
"There was a lot of changes due to the pandemic," said Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools' chief financial officer.
While in-person classes were suspended in the spring to avoid spreading COVID-19, the district provided curbside grab-and-go meals for students. Although fewer students participated in the meal program than normally do, Coughlin said state officials were "strongly requesting that we continue to pay our staff, and that included food service."
As a result, the district had excess labor costs for the amount of food served. Receiving the CARES Act funds, though, meant not laying off staff in the food service.
Coughlin noted it is not an option to leave a deficit in the food service; funds always need to be transferred in.
"That is something you have to do one way or another," he said. "You can't have a negative food service number."
In the spring, Waterloo Schools received $2.6 million in CARES Act funds, minus $265,000 allotted to nonpublic schools within district boundaries. The money could be used for a variety of costs incurred because of the pandemic, including those in the food service.
With this transfer, said Coughlin, "the CARES fund is basically used up."
In other action, the board approved an engagement letter with Robert W. Baird & Co. of Milwaukee to serve as the underwriter for the issuance of $25 million in sales tax revenue bonds for Lowell Elementary School construction. The firm's services are expected to cost "just about $84,000," said Coughlin.
The bond sale, originally scheduled for Monday, will be held Thursday followed by expected board approval in a 5 p.m. special meeting. Bonds will be issued with a 15-year payback instead of 10, as was originally planned.
That is the result of several factors, including enrollment challenges related to the pandemic, said Coughlin. Additionally, Waterloo Schools is waiting on an insurance settlement that could help fund Lowell's construction. It is also planning to incur further building costs with future renovations at Central Middle School.
He noted that the district will use an estimated enrollment on which to base its anticipated future sales tax revenues. Officials said a legal team has been hired to negotiate with the insurance company on the financial settlement. Insurance funds are being sought following the February 2019 collapse of a roof on at Lowell that eventually resulted the school being demolished.
Construction is currently underway on a new school at the same location.
