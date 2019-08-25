{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — A career program sharing agreement between the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will come before the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Students in grades 11 and 12 from both districts could enroll in any programs in the Cedar Falls Center for Advanced Professional Studies or the Waterloo Career Center. Tuition of $300 for every class taken each semester would only be paid if more students from one district were enrolled in programs for the other. The agreement is an extension of one initially signed for the 2017-18 school year.

It follows similar agreements approved earlier this month with the Hudson and Dike-New Hartford community schools also allowing access to the career center. Those districts will pay a $450 per semester tuition for participating students.

The board will also hear a presentation from the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls about an initiative happening Sept. 16-20 to raise awareness of issues related to poverty, support services, access and resources for Cedar Valley teens. “Plain for a Purpose” will involve members wearing a simple black dress each day and talking with people about the challenges facing teens.

