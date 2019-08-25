WATERLOO — A career program sharing agreement between the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will come before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
You have free articles remaining.
Students in grades 11 and 12 from both districts could enroll in any programs in the Cedar Falls Center for Advanced Professional Studies or the Waterloo Career Center. Tuition of $300 for every class taken each semester would only be paid if more students from one district were enrolled in programs for the other. The agreement is an extension of one initially signed for the 2017-18 school year.
It follows similar agreements approved earlier this month with the Hudson and Dike-New Hartford community schools also allowing access to the career center. Those districts will pay a $450 per semester tuition for participating students.
The board will also hear a presentation from the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls about an initiative happening Sept. 16-20 to raise awareness of issues related to poverty, support services, access and resources for Cedar Valley teens. “Plain for a Purpose” will involve members wearing a simple black dress each day and talking with people about the challenges facing teens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.