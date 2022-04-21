CAPS event Wednesday to showcase projects done by students for local businesses

CEDAR FALLS — The work student-associates in Centers for Advanced Professional Studies programs have completed with local businesses this year will be showcased Wednesday.

After a two-year break, the Cedar Valley CAPS programs will host their signature event 5:30-7:30 p.m. to showcase those experiences through more than 25 exhibits. With the program’s growth, the 2022 Innovation Celebration will take place at the Bien Venu Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.

The event is open and free for the public with sponsorship support from Jam City, University of Northern Iowa, Kryton Engineered Metals, Cedar Falls Utilities, Hawkeye Community College, Heartland Technology, Lost Island Theme and Water Parks, Viking Pump, Western Home Communities, Invision and Mudd Advertising.

“We are so excited to come back in person for this event to showcase some of the amazing work our Associates have been a part of this school year,” said Cedar Falls/Cedar Valley CAPS Director Ethan Wiechmann. “This event allows parents, business partners, and community members the opportunity to really see the impact the young people can have for real businesses in our communities.”

Throughout the semester CAPS associates team up on projects and professional learning to give them valuable experience in supporting the mission and goals of local businesses and organizations. Business partners and CAPS instructors support the development of the student-associates by nurturing professional durable skills while working on real-world projects. Ultimately the work performed through CAPS provides value to the business partner and impacts companies, organizations and communities in the Cedar Valley.

CAPS is a profession-based learning program built around the four cornerstones of innovation, problem solving, professional skills and career exploration, with the mission to “Prepare students for their purpose.”

The program began in 2017 with Cedar Falls CAPS and has expanded exponentially since then serving nearly 250 high school juniors and seniors area-wide. The Cedar Falls High School program offers six industry strands within CAPS, while Columbus Catholic, Denver, Don Bosco Catholic, Jesup, Dunkerton and Wapsie Valley school districts offer an all-inclusive CAPS pathway that helps prepare all students through experience, skills, and exposure to various industries and professions.

The Cedar Valley CAPS programs are a part of the CAPS National Network and are an Iowa STEM BEST Program Partner. For more information on how to engage in the Cedar Valley CAPS programs go to online to cedarvalleycaps.org or email nate.clayberg@cfschools.org.

