CAPITOL DIGEST: State seeking contact tracers

Another $49,500 for the University of Iowa went to cover damage from a burst sprinkler and a musical instrument stolen at the Voxman Music Building in Iowa City.

Those approving the items were Secretary of State Paul Pate, Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Gov. Kim Reynolds did not participate in Monday’s online meeting.

CLERGY URGE MASK MANDATE: Iowa religious leaders called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to take action — including a statewide mask mandate — to protect the health and safety of Iowans and reduce the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in communities across Iowa.

In a Monday morning news conference organized by the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, leaders of Christian, Jewish, Sikh and Islamic communities said Reynolds must do more than ask Iowans to “do the right thing.”

“The message that has been delivered time and again for months is that Iowans will do the right thing,” they said in a call for the governor to follow recommendations of the White House COVID-19 task force.

“It is clear that message is not working. The exploding numbers demand more concrete action. It is past time to adopt the mandates recommended by our nation’s experts.”

So now it is time Iowa leaders, “beginning with our governor, do the right thing,” they wrote in a letter signed by nearly 800 Iowans. Also, because of the toll of the pandemic extends beyond the infection itself, the faith leaders recommended Reynolds provide economic relief to small businesses owned and operated by Iowans.