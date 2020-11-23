CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds completes 99-county tour for 2020

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she recently completed her 99-county tour for 2020, an annual trek she says she does to “visit and connect directly with Iowans in all corners of Iowa.”

Reynolds said she managed to complete this year’s tour — her fourth as governor — despite pausing her travels throughout March, April, May and for most of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The annual tour is an opportunity for the governor to hear directly from Iowa families, farmers, small business owners, employees, community stakeholders, and members of the media in all corners of the state,” according to Reynolds’ office.

The governor noted that many of her 2020 stops focused on various aspects of the state’s COVID-19 response, conversations with small-business owners affected by the pandemic as well as meeting with communities affected by the August derecho.

VIRTUAL PARDON: Gov. Kim Reynolds told members of the Iowa Executive Council on Monday that she intended to observe the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning a turkey or turkeys before the holiday, but this year’s event will have a different feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.