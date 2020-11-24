CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa jobless rate underestimated

A Democratic state senator says unemployment in Iowa is three times higher than Reynolds’ administration officials are projecting.

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said a recent news release from the Iowa Workforce Development that pegged the statewide jobless rate at 3.6 percent in October “dramatically underrepresents the actual situation in Iowa.”

He said a more accurate unemployment number is 10.3 percent.

Quirmbach, who holds a doctorate in economics and was an Iowa State University economics professor for 29 years, said Iowa Workforce officials reported the October number of unemployed Iowans was 58,500.

However, he said the agency only counts people who have lost their jobs as “unemployed” if they are still looking for work.

Not counted, he said, are another 121,500 Iowans out of a job over the last 12 months who have given up trying to find a job.

Added together, the actual number of Iowans who are unemployed relative to a year ago is 180,000 — three times the 58,500 Iowans currently reported by the state.

Quirmbach said the picture is “equally bleak” on the employment side with 130,800 fewer jobs in Iowa last month compared to a year ago.