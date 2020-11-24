CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa jobless rate underestimated

A Democratic state senator says unemployment in Iowa is three times higher than Reynolds’ administration officials are projecting.
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said a recent news release from the Iowa Workforce Development that pegged the statewide jobless rate at 3.6 percent in October “dramatically underrepresents the actual situation in Iowa.”
He said a more accurate unemployment number is 10.3 percent.
Quirmbach, who holds a doctorate in economics and was an Iowa State University economics professor for 29 years, said Iowa Workforce officials reported the October number of unemployed Iowans was 58,500.
However, he said the agency only counts people who have lost their jobs as “unemployed” if they are still looking for work.
Not counted, he said, are another 121,500 Iowans out of a job over the last 12 months who have given up trying to find a job.
Added together, the actual number of Iowans who are unemployed relative to a year ago is 180,000 — three times the 58,500 Iowans currently reported by the state.
Quirmbach said the picture is “equally bleak” on the employment side with 130,800 fewer jobs in Iowa last month compared to a year ago.
“That’s 130,800 fewer paychecks to pay the rent or mortgage, to put food on the table, to pay medical bills, or to pay for heat this winter,” Quirmbach said.
Treasurer
scavenger hunt
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said Tuesday that Iowa’s ABLE plan, also known as IAble, a program for individuals with disabilities, is doing its first Scavenger Hunt giveaway with five chances to win a $150 gift card.
Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing every Tuesday through Dec. 29, Fitzgerald said he will post an IAble-related question to his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, @IowaTreasurer.
Find the answer to the posted question using the IAble website, IAble.gov, and submit it using the link on the social media post, he said.
All entries with a correct answer will be placed in a drawing to win. Individuals can enter up to five times per person.
Fitzgerald said the giveaway is open to all Iowans. Participants do not need to be an IAble account owner, or be eligible for an IAble account.
With IAble, eligible individuals with disabilities and their families can save for qualified disability-related expenses — such as food, housing, assistive technology and more _ while protecting those savings from Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid resource limits.
Since its launch, IAble has grown to more than $6.9 million in assets with more than 900 accounts.
BLOOMFIELD MAN WINS BIG LOTTERY PRIZE: Officials with the Iowa Lottery say a southeast Iowa man has won $25,000 a year for life.
Craig Walker, 51, of Bloomfield, claimed the 10th big prize in the lottery’s Lucky For Life game. He chose to receive his prize in its lump-sum option of $390,000, which ended up a net winnings of $276,900 after federal and state income taxes were withheld.
Walker bought the Lucky For Life ticket at a Bloomfield convenience store and matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in the Nov. 16 drawing.
“It’s definitely going to help me for retirement,” he said.
