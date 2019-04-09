CEDAR FALLS -- As the Board of Education approved Eric Giddens' resignation Monday, Superintendent Andy Pattee said potential candidates to fill the vacancy have already emerged.
"Eric did resign effective March 25 at noon," noted Pattee. "This is a formality."
Giddens was elected March 19 to the Iowa Senate District 30 seat vacated by Jeff Danielson in February.
"Iowa Code says you 'shall' fill the vacancy by appointment," said Pattee. The board has a 30-day window ending April 24 to make the decision, expected at its next meeting April 22. Anyone eligible to hold an elected position living within Cedar Falls Community Schools can seek the appointment.
"Good news is, I think there are several good, strong community members that have expressed interest in the board (seat)," he noted. Pattee has done a "pre-orientation" to the position with "probably four to six people, I would say." At least two other people have had informal conversations with him to learn about the appointment.
One way or another, this is expected to be a short appointment because the seat would need to be on the ballot in the next election.
Until Friday, district residents can petition for a special election. That will be 14 days since the district published a legal notice in The Courier March 29 about plans to appoint a new board member. If there’s a successful effort to do that, residents could end up going to the polls twice four weeks apart.
Iowa Code chapter 279.7 notes that a special election called by citizens’ petition has to happen within 60 to 70 days after the original vacancy occurs. That would likely put the special election to fill the seat at May 28.
In the meantime, a referendum could also be held June 25 for a bond issue that would finance construction of a new high school "based on petitions we know are out there in our community," said Pattee. "This bond petition will probably be here (presented to the board) on the 22nd" of April.
If there is no petition for a special election to fill the board seat, it would still come before the voters on the same ballot as the referendum because appointees only serve until the next school board election. Whichever time the election is held, it would be open to the appointed person and any others interested in running for the position. Once elected, the person would finish Giddens' original term, which ends in November 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.