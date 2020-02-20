Camp Invention returns to Waterloo

WATERLOO — In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Lincoln Elementary School and Lou Henry Elementary School will offer the Camp Invention program to children entering grades 1st through 6th.

The week-long summer adventure provides lessons that explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation. Children rotate through several hands-on activities each day while using teamwork, creative thinking and problem-solving skills to invent unique solutions to real-world challenges. The week begins on June 22 with Sally Goodenbour at Lincoln and Jill Barta at Lou Henry serving as ddirectors of the 2020 program, Elevate!

Register using promo code SUM25 to save $25 (expires March 31) or SUM15 to save $15 (expires May 12) off the $235 registration fee. Availability is limited. Visit invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332.

In other school news, Lincoln Elementary School will be offering an optional Extended Day experience. The program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an additional registration cost of $80 per week. Traditional program hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.