WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has some parcels of land for sale.
The Board of Education on Monday approved listing the former Longfellow Elementary School property for sale and authorized Superintendent Jane Lindaman to negotiate with any interested parties on behalf of the district. The listing won’t happen until the demolition of the school, at 233 Edwards St., is complete — likely by October. Asbestos removal is underway and expected to be finished in August.
A public hearing was also set for Aug. 12 on disposal of the former Devonshire School property, at 515 Devonshire Drive. The board is expected at that time to authorize sale of the land. The building was demolished in the fall of 2017.
Lindaman said the district always tries to sell former school properties “as-is” before demolition. After a building is torn down, “we always looks to sell it first,” she noted. If there’s no interest, the district will look into trading the property with a municipality or a community organization.
She hasn’t yet heard any interest in the Longfellow land but already had a couple of inquiries about Devonshire.
Those who “have an interest in all or part” of either the Longfellow or Devonshire land are welcomed to get in touch with the district, said Lindaman, even though neither is quite ready to be sold. “People should contact us. Now is the time.”
In other business, the board renewed contracts with community organizations to provide placements for 4-year-olds in the state-funded voluntary preschool program. Seven community early childhood care providers were awarded contracts totaling $509,656 in state funds for 177 preschool slots.
Community United Child Care Center, Blessed Sacrament, Small World, Immanuel Lutheran and Grin & Grow have endorsed early childhood teachers. Learn and Play and A-Z Learning Center receive itinerant services from a district teacher to help them meet Iowa’s quality performance preschool standards.
Early childhood consultant Charletta Sudduth said another “300-plus” 4-year-olds are served in district facilities through various programs, including the state-funded voluntary preschool. Children receive 10 hours of services each week at no cost to participating families.
The board also approved the 2019-20 contract with the Cedar Valley’s Promise Empowerment group to sponsor 12 4-year-old preschool placements. Cedar Valley’s Promise will provide $51,776 to cover preschool costs for the low income families.
