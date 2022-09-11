Buses, roofing focus of proposed PPEL increase Tuesday during Independence schools special election

INDEPENDENCE — Independence Community School District residents will decide Tuesday whether to increase its physical plant and equipment levy.

Voters can go to the polls at Falcon Civic Center, 1305 Fifth Ave. N.E., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to decide if the voter-approved PPEL property tax rate rises from $0.40 to $0.67 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation.

That translates into an additional $20.61 in annual property taxes on a home with an assessed value of $150,000. For agricultural land, it would amount to an additional $36.52 per 100 acres.

If more than 50% of voters approve the levy, that means about $526,655 annually would be generated for 10 years beginning with fiscal year 2023-24, when combining it with the revenue generated by the school board-approved PPEL levy of $0.33 per $1000 of taxable property valuation.

Superintendent Russell Reiter said the additional funding would go toward annual replacement of buses as part of the regular rotation rather than every other year. The district would also purchase new buses as opposed to used ones.

“It’s about providing a great education for all kids in the classroom, but we want to continue to maintain our facilities across the district and ensure safe transportation,” he said.

Additionally, a focus is addressing its aging roof at East Elementary School within the next year or two as well maintaining air conditioning at all three of the district schools.

“We’d like to be proactive rather than reactive,” said Reiter. “We don’t want to get to a point where we got leaks in our roofs.”

Without the PPEL funds, the district would rely on its share of the statewide penny sales tax for schools. This could mean delaying maintenance and improvement projects for school facilities.

“We’re trying to be more efficient in our spending on capital projects, while also eliminating interest by paying back debt early,” he said. “We hope to maintain the overall tax rate or even get it down to a slight decrease.”

The Independence Community Schools has about 1,400 students.