Bus drivers preparing for new school year with plenty of COVID-19 precautions

“In the school’s eyes, it’s not reasonable to socially distance on a bus,” he said, adding that the buses won’t be full. The intent will be to have a seat or two between students. “We have the safety of the students and the bus drivers in mind every day.”

A chart with the assigned seats for each route will be given to the schools in Cedar Falls, said Scott Blair, the district’s transportation director. Students will be allowed to choose seats before they are assigned.

“We’re going to get that put together and then we’ll hand it to the principals of the schools,” he said. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school will notify parents of children in the surrounding seats.

About half of Cedar Falls students, or 2,800, are typically eligible to ride the bus based on how close they live to their school. Not everyone who is eligible uses the service, though, particularly at the high school.

“Based on what we’re seeing, I’m expecting the ridership to be down,” said Blair. About 600 students have opted out of bus service, according to a district parent survey. A total of 955 students, some of whom may be bus riders in other years, are spending at least the first term learning online from home.