Bus drivers preparing for new school year with plenty of COVID-19 precautions

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley bus drivers are gearing up for the school year with some new routines intended to protect students and themselves from COVID-19.
Drivers and students will be wearing face coverings. Riders will be assigned places to sit. And seats will be disinfected after each route.
Buses are on the streets in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts as drivers practice where they’ll be going every morning and afternoon before Monday’s start of classes. That includes 70 drivers on Waterloo Schools’ routes and 42 driving for Cedar Falls Schools.
Sam Barrett, general manager of Waterloo bus contractor Durham School Services, applauded drivers’ willingness to do the job despite the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus.
“It does take courage for a bus driver to come here and do this work,” he said. “There is concern with these drivers, and rightfully so. A lot of the older drivers are fearful.”
Officials are doing their best to limit any spread by students who get on the bus and could have the virus.
“Each student has to wear a mask upon entering,” Barrett noted. “We won’t be taking temperatures.”
Distance will be maintained between students on the bus when reasonable.
“In the school’s eyes, it’s not reasonable to socially distance on a bus,” he said, adding that the buses won’t be full. The intent will be to have a seat or two between students. “We have the safety of the students and the bus drivers in mind every day.”
A chart with the assigned seats for each route will be given to the schools in Cedar Falls, said Scott Blair, the district’s transportation director. Students will be allowed to choose seats before they are assigned.
“We’re going to get that put together and then we’ll hand it to the principals of the schools,” he said. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school will notify parents of children in the surrounding seats.
About half of Cedar Falls students, or 2,800, are typically eligible to ride the bus based on how close they live to their school. Not everyone who is eligible uses the service, though, particularly at the high school.
“Based on what we’re seeing, I’m expecting the ridership to be down,” said Blair. About 600 students have opted out of bus service, according to a district parent survey. A total of 955 students, some of whom may be bus riders in other years, are spending at least the first term learning online from home.
“Just my gut tells me we’ll be down 25% from past years,” he added.
Barrett expects to see a drop in how many of Waterloo Schools’ 10,000 students will be transported, as well.
In past years, the company has driven an average of 6,000 students to and from school. About 20% of students, or roughly 2,000, are expected to start the year learning online – some of whom may not qualify to ride the bus. The number of parents who opted out of using the bus was not available.
“The ridership is definitely down,” he said. “The parents are definitely concerned about being that close on the buses.”
Joni Jackson, who is starting her eighth year driving a bus in the Waterloo district, is returning with “mixed emotions,” she said.
“I enjoy driving the bus. I like going on the field trips,” added Jackson, noting she is occasionally approached in the community by students who were formerly on her routes. “I’ve seen these kids grow up.”
She supports the measures to keep everyone safe, from masks to disinfecting – as long as they help get students through the year.
“Kids gotta have school,” said Jackson, rather than spending more time learning online at home. “They’re too young for this. They still need to go to school.”
