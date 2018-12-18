MOLINE, Ill. -- An Evansdale principal will be the next leader of the Moline-Coal Valley School District.
Bunger Middle School Principal Rachel Savage was named superintendent Monday by the district's Board of Education.
Board members met in closed session for about a half hour before returning to unanimously approve a three-year contract for Savage. She will replace Superintendent Lanty McGuire, who is retiring after 26 years.
The board approved an annual salary of $165,000 for Savage, with her duties beginning July 1, 2019.
Savage came to Bunger, part of Waterloo Community Schools, in 2015 after three years as superintendent of the 600-student Williams, Ariz., Unified School District. Bunger currently has more than 460 students. The Moline-Coal Valley district has 7,243 students, according to its website.
School board members have been working with School Exec Connect to conduct a national superintendent search and named their top three candidates on Dec. 9. Along with Savage, finalists included internal candidate Brian Prybil, Washington Elementary principal; and Kelley Anne Gallt, chief academic officer for the St. Charles Community Unit School District, St. Charles, Ill.
Administrators said Savage has 23 years of experience as an educational leader. Her career has included roles as superintendent, principal, high school administrator and high school teacher. She also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College.
Savage, a native of Dubuque, earned a doctorate in K-12 organizational leadership earlier this year from Grand Canyon University. She also earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction and a master’s in educational administration, both from Loras College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Loras College.
Staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
