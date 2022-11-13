Bullock joins Wartburg Board of Regents

WAVERLY — Ann Adams Bullock, dean of the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education at Elon University, is the newest member of the Wartburg College Board of Regents.

Bullock, a former colleague of Wartburg College President Rebecca Neiduski, will serve through May 31, when she will be eligible for re-election to a three-year term.

In addition to her work as the dean, Bullock also is the director of teacher education and a professor of education. Prior to coming to Elon in 2016, Bullock was chairperson of the department of elementary and middle grades education at East Carolina University College of Education.

She is secretary of the North Carolina Professional Educators Commission and co-chair of the licensure committee for the North Carolina Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission. She also serves on the Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Preparation and Deans for Impact.

Bullock earned a bachelor of science in early childhood and intermediate education from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.; a master of arts in educational administration from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.; and a doctor of philosophy in urban service leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

The Wartburg Board of Regents works with the college president to provide fiduciary leadership for the college and is guided by the mission of the institution.