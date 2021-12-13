Building repair plans to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Plans and specifications for two building maintenance projects totaling almost $300,000 will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

A roof section would be replaced at Cedar Heights Elementary School and masonry repairs would be completed at Peet Junior High School if the proposals go forward. The roof work, which will include 17,830 square feet, has an estimated cost of $196,130. The masonry repairs to the cafeteria area are expected to cost $100,700.

The board will also set a Jan. 10 public hearing on the projects. Contracts would be awarded later in January with construction happening over the summer. Work would be complete by Aug. 1.

In other business, the board will:

Consider approving a three-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749 with an average base wage increase of 2.94%. The union represents custodial, maintenance and food service staff. The proposed contract, starting July 1, would increase base wages and pay for current employees in all job classifications by 50 cents per hour the first year, 40 cents the second year and

30 cents the third.

Consider submitting applications for modified supplemental spending authority to the state’s School Budget Review Committee. Cedar Falls Community Schools is requesting a modified supplemental amount of $790,633 because its certified enrollment this fall exceeded the previous year’s count. The district is requesting modified supplemental amounts of $36,424 and $38,255 for costs of providing instruction to English language learners being served beyond the five-year period a higher level of funding is received by districts and for actual English language learner costs during 2020-21.

Consider authorizing an application to the School Budget Review Committee for 2022-23 special education consortium administrative costs of $27,040 for the River Hills School.

Install three new members elected Nov. 2 and choose officers.

