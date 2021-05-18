Budget change causes Jesup schools to join statewide pre-K program

JESUP — A change in how Jesup Community Schools budgets for preschool has pushed it to join a statewide program that provides the service to 4-year-olds at no cost to families.
Jesup was one of the final holdouts not participating in the voluntary preschool program, which started in the fall of 2007. During the current year, Iowa Department of Education information shows that 25,330 students are enrolled in the 4-year-old program across 322 districts. Five districts, including Jesup, are not a part of it now.
Last month, the district's Board of Education approved participation beginning this fall. The funding, which is half of the supplemental state aid for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, will cover partial-day programming each week.
"We've actually had a 4-year-old preschool for almost 20 years," said Superintendent Nathan Marting. About 10 years ago, a 3-year-old program was added. The district charges tuition but also partners with Tri-County Head Start to enroll qualifying students at no cost and receives state money from a community empowerment board to sponsor other low-income children.
"We were able to serve probably all of our families with that three-tiered system," he noted, so the district didn't see a need to join the statewide program.
Officials began reconsidering Jesup Schools' participation through conversations with the Department of Education about their practice of mixing preschool and K-12 funding.
"You have to account for it separately," Marting said of funds for preschool operations. "It is still technically in the general fund." However, "in the past, it was all lumped together."
That allowed for tuition costs not to fluctuate if, for example, student enrollment dropped enough to decrease funding received but not enough to lower staffing. When funds received for preschool didn't cover costs in such circumstances, they would be subsidized with K-12 dollars.
"We ran it for 20 years and weren't aware that we needed to make that change," he noted.
So participation in the voluntary preschool program will "just add that fourth level of funding," said Marting. Because of the state money "we may see a slight tuition decrease." This year, all but one of the approximately 60 children enrolled in 4-year-old preschool attend the district's program for full days.
Next year, the state funding will cover part of the costs for children of that age, but families will still have the option of sending them full days. "If they wish to do that, there will be some tuition for that," said Marting.
The state funding won't affect the 3-year-old preschool, which currently enrolls 40-45 children who attend for half days.