Budget change causes Jesup schools to join statewide pre-K program

"You have to account for it separately," Marting said of funds for preschool operations. "It is still technically in the general fund." However, "in the past, it was all lumped together."

That allowed for tuition costs not to fluctuate if, for example, student enrollment dropped enough to decrease funding received but not enough to lower staffing. When funds received for preschool didn't cover costs in such circumstances, they would be subsidized with K-12 dollars.

"We ran it for 20 years and weren't aware that we needed to make that change," he noted.

So participation in the voluntary preschool program will "just add that fourth level of funding," said Marting. Because of the state money "we may see a slight tuition decrease." This year, all but one of the approximately 60 children enrolled in 4-year-old preschool attend the district's program for full days.

Next year, the state funding will cover part of the costs for children of that age, but families will still have the option of sending them full days. "If they wish to do that, there will be some tuition for that," said Marting.

The state funding won't affect the 3-year-old preschool, which currently enrolls 40-45 children who attend for half days.

