CEDAR FALLS — Next year’s budget will be the Board of Education’s focus at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will consider adopting the fiscal year 2024 budget with a 2.88% decrease in total property and utility replacement tax collections to $34.68 million. That’s just over $1 million less than the $35.71 million anticipated for the current fiscal year. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

Board documents indicate expected collections of $35.27 million because an income surtax is included in the calculation.

The board meets at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Total expenditures would go from $138.41 million to $137.72 million, a 0.5% drop. The property tax rate is proposed at $15.28 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, down from $15.84 in the current year.

After factoring in the change in state residential rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that’s allowed to be taxed, the impact to owners of homes valued at $100,000 would be a $22.35 drop, from $785 to $763 for the school portion of the property tax bill. That’s assuming the property’s value is unchanged from the previous year.

Collections grew significantly this current year because of debt repayment having to do with bond issues approved by voters. That would continue under the fiscal year 2024 budget with $7.46 million being levied for the payments.

The debt service levy covers the general obligation bonds sold for the construction of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School and remodeling of North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary schools as well as those sold for the new high school building and campus on West 27th Street.

The physical plant and equipment levy will bring in $4 million, all of which will go toward the school district’s future swimming facility on its new high school campus.

The board will also consider a budget amendment for the current fiscal year. Under Iowa code, districts are permitted to make changes for costs covered by sources other than taxation not originally appropriated in the budget.

Additionally, the board will consider approving an agreement with Street Smarts LLC for the district’s driver education instruction Aug. 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026.

