WAVERLY — The Rev. Durwood “Bud” Buchheim, a Wartburg alumnus and longtime Lutheran pastor, was awarded the Wartburg Medal during commencement weekend activities at Wartburg College.

The Wartburg Medal is awarded by the college to recognize individuals who have provided significant service to the college over a sustained period and have a personal commitment to the college’s mission, quality and character.

Buchheim, who graduated from Wartburg in 1953 after serving in the U.S. Navy, received an honorary degree from the college in 1979, was an Alumni Citation recipient and served on the Wartburg Board of Regents from 1973 to 1985.

A Wartburg Theological Seminary graduate, he was ordained in 1956. Buchheim served several churches, including Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly and Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, Arkansas. He also served as an assistant bishop and then bishop of the Iowa District of the American Lutheran Church. He also received an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Wartburg Seminary in 1977.

He and his wife, Dona, are members of the Wartburg Heritage Society and Tower Society. Their Wartburg family tree is extensive and includes four sons, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren who have either graduated or will soon graduate from the college.