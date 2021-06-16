Boundary change will expand Lowell Elementary School attendance area starting in the fall of 2022

WATERLOO — The expanded Lowell Elementary School will have a larger attendance area, starting in the fall of 2022.
The Board of Education this week approved extending the school's southern boundary largely from Hawthorne Avenue to Bourland Avenue, cutting into the Kittrell Elementary School attendance area. That is a five- to six-block area stretching from Baltimore Street on the west to Lowell Avenue on the east.
"Kittrell is in a part of town that their southern boundary continues to grow," said Marla Padget, Waterloo Community Schools' executive director of student and at-risk services. She noted that Lowell's attendance area, on the other hand, is "landlocked."
In recent years, "Kittrell was well over its capacity," added Padget. It is currently the district's largest elementary school, serving about 570 students.
Lowell is the smallest school, with approximately 280 students during the year that just ended. The new school will be bigger than the former building on its site at 1628 Washington St., with room to serve more than 450 students. Construction of the new school is well underway and it's expected to open in January 2022, ahead of the attendance boundary change.
"Please vote on it, say 'yes,'" said Melissa Lasley during the meeting's public comment period. The Hammond Avenue resident noted that "Lowell needs to be bigger, Kittrell needs to be smaller."
Padget told the board that a boundary study committee went though "a number of options" during three meetings. Eventually, they decided that the recommended change would be "the best thing for the families."
Under the changes, Lowell's southern boundary moves to Bourland Avenue between Baltimore Street and LaPorte Road and to East Mitchell Avenue between LaPorte Road and Lowell Avenue. All Bourland Avenue addresses in the re-zoned area will attend Lowell.
The southern boundary of the adjacent Irving Elementary School attendance area between West Ninth and Baltimore streets does not change. That means Lowell's boundary in that area jogs one block south, with its western boundary between Byron and Bourland avenues. While its eastern boundary is largely along Lowell Avenue, it follows LaPorte Road in the block between Bourland and East Mitchell avenues.
Board member Lyle Schmitt noted that a second option was seriously considered by the committee that would have put the entire southern boundary a block to the north on East Mitchell. He said that either option was fine with him, but outlined some specifics about the East Mitchell boundary.
Among those were how it would shorten walk times for some students by two minutes and that it would leave 27 of the current Kittrell students there who would otherwise be in the new attendance area. That would put Kittrell at 412 students and Lowell at 435 students, compared to 462 under the approved plan.
"I just want to make sure that we understand that," he said. But, the "overshooting" of Lowell's enrollment "does have its advantages, and that's that it would relieve Kittrell sooner."
Officials don't know for sure how soon any overcrowding will ease, though, since no one will be forced to leave their current school, as Padget explained.
"In order to make this less painful – because it's hard – we made sure that if you have a child at Kittrell, your child can finish at Kittrell," she said.
Specifically, for families residing in the re-zoned area, their child enrolled at Kittrell at the start of the 2022-23 school year can stay there through completion of fifth grade. That's the same for siblings of those students, even if they haven't started school yet. However, families in that area with no children enrolled at Kittrell at the start of 2022-23 will be zoned to Lowell.