Boundary change will expand Lowell Elementary School attendance area starting in the fall of 2022

Padget told the board that a boundary study committee went though "a number of options" during three meetings. Eventually, they decided that the recommended change would be "the best thing for the families."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the changes, Lowell's southern boundary moves to Bourland Avenue between Baltimore Street and LaPorte Road and to East Mitchell Avenue between LaPorte Road and Lowell Avenue. All Bourland Avenue addresses in the re-zoned area will attend Lowell.

The southern boundary of the adjacent Irving Elementary School attendance area between West Ninth and Baltimore streets does not change. That means Lowell's boundary in that area jogs one block south, with its western boundary between Byron and Bourland avenues. While its eastern boundary is largely along Lowell Avenue, it follows LaPorte Road in the block between Bourland and East Mitchell avenues.

Board member Lyle Schmitt noted that a second option was seriously considered by the committee that would have put the entire southern boundary a block to the north on East Mitchell. He said that either option was fine with him, but outlined some specifics about the East Mitchell boundary.