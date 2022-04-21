Bosco school system switching to K-12 principal next fall as one administrator leaves

GILBERTVILLE — A new administrative structure is planned at Bosco Catholic Schools starting next fall as one of its principals departs.

Casey Redmond, who has been principal of Don Bosco High School since the fall of 2017, is leaving his job at the end of the school year.

Shelby Douglas will move from her current role of kindergarten through eighth-grade principal to the new K-12 principal position. She is in her fourth year overseeing the Bosco system’s Immaculate Conception-St. Joseph School.

She will handle all functions related to instruction and student development in the K-12 position. A new operations manager will be hired to handle the administrative functions of the schools not directly related to student instruction and achievement.

In a statement, Douglas said she is “extremely excited about this new organizational structure” at the school system. Currently, she and Redmond are responsible for those administrative duties.

“Delegating non-instructional managerial tasks will allow me as the K-12 principal to focus my attention on student learning, staff development, and school culture,” she added. “We have a great team of teachers here, an amazing body of students, and the most welcoming and supportive families!”

Douglas said she looks forward “to continuing my work with the K-8 community and getting more involved with our high school community.”

Chris Kangas, the school system’s development director, said Redmond’s decision to leave “presented an opportunity to make this change” for the system’s Board of Education. “We had our principals dealing with bus breakdowns, dealing with plumbing issues, electrical issues, the kitchen, etc. ... There was a desire to change the structure and allow the principals to get back to focusing on the educational side of things.”

The school system hasn’t yet started advertising for the school operations manager.

Douglas earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa and holds a masters in education degree from Drake University. She was a teacher in the Jesup Community Schools for 16 years before coming to Bosco Catholic Schools.

Redmond has worked for the school system since 2014, starting as the seventh- through 12th-grade activities director and as a high school teacher. He was Don Bosco’s assistant principal for a year before accepting the top position.

The Bosco school system has about 300 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It also serves about 40 3- and 4-year-olds in a preschool program.

