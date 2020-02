GILBERTVILLE -- The 2020-21 kindergarten parent meeting will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at St. Joseph Church, 313 E. Central St., Raymond.

Parents will learn about the school system and the kindergarten program. Registration materials will be distributed. To attend, call (319) 233-5980.