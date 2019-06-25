CEDAR FALLS -- A referendum on a $69.9 million bond issue and property tax increase to build a new Cedar Falls High School was approved Tuesday with more than 65% of voters approving both measures, according to unofficial results.
Public Measure A, which authorized the bond debt, garnered 67.09% approval while Public Measure B, which authorized the increase in the property tax rate, was favored by 65.46% of voters who cast ballots. The referendum needed at least 60% approval on both measures for passage.
On Measure A, 6,439 people voted in favor with 3,159 against. Slightly fewer favored Measure B, with 6,261 voting yes and 3,304 voting no.
The ballot also included a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education. Only one candidate, Alan Heisterkamp, was on the ballot.
He received 7,253 votes, or 95.89%. There were also 311 write-in votes.
Nearly a third of Cedar Falls Community School District voters turned out at the polls or submitted absentee ballots. A total of 9,612 registered voters cast ballots, or 31%.
Bond proceeds will partially fund the $112.9 million school construction project. Remaining costs, estimated at $43 million, will be paid for with future revenues from the 1 percent sales tax for schools, district officials say.
The new high school will be built on 50 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa. The Board of Education voted more than two years ago to buy the land from the university for $1.24 million. The school has a tentative opening date of 2023.
It would replace the existing high school at 1015 Division St., which was built in 1954 and has had 13 additions over the decades.
The tax increase -- which initially amounts to about $120 more in taxes on a home valued at $100,000 -- will remain in place over 20 years to repay the bonds. District officials said the tax rate would grow by $2.31 per $1,000 of taxable value as a result of the bond passage.
It is the second time the district asked voters to approve a bond issue that would help fund a new high school. The first time, in September 2014, was a $118 million bond issue referendum that also included construction of a new elementary school and improvements to two others. It failed with 58 percent approval on one question and 59 percent on the other.
A $32 million bond issue for the elementary school projects passed in April 2016, approved by 62 percent of voters.
