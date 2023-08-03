CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Regents unanimously approved an agreement between the University of Northern Iowa and Follett Higher Education Group to have the latter company operate the university bookstore.
Under the agreement, Follet will manage the day-to-day operations at the bookstore’s current location. The company will pay a percentage of all commissionable sales calculated on an annual basis to the university. It will also provide an annual $10,000 for textbook scholarships and invest up to $900,000 to update the facility.
UNI Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Michael Hager presented the agreement at the meeting.
“Both the publishing industry and the textbook industry have been in turmoil for a number of years, and there continues to be disruption for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Independent stores like UNI cannot bring the resources nor the economies of scale that a large national retailer like Follet can bring to the table.”
Hager said the exact commission the company will pay the university has not yet been approved, and it will vary depending on the type of merchandise.
The agreement is similar to an agreement the University of Iowa entered with Follett in 2021 to operate the Hawk Shop and University Bookstore.
As reported in the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the University of Iowa’s agreement includes commissions of 16% of gross sales up to $10 million; 17% of any gross sales between $10 million and $12 million; and 18% of any sales over $12 million.
Other terms of UNI’s agreement state that Follett will indicate a willingness to hire all current UNI Bookstore employees. Follett will acquire all sellable and rentable merchandise while the university will maintain the physical structure, and the bookstore’s operations will be consolidated to the first floor of the building.
The agreement will be in effect for six years and eight months, the term slated to begin Nov. 1.
UNI purchased the bookstore for nearly $3 million in 2018, which had previously been operating independently for 80 years as University Book and Supply.
The move to transition the bookstore to a third party operator was first announced at the March 27 UNI Faculty Senate meeting.
Follett also operates Iowa campus bookstores at Cornell College, St. Ambrose University, William Penn University and Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny location.
