Board of Regents ratifies bargaining agreements, including with UNI's United Faculty

When negotiations began, United Faculty proposed 1.5% base wage increases during each of the next two years plus separate salary adjustments for existing faculty and adjuncts. The regents had proposed a 1% raise each year.

The union had also proposed restoring items removed from its contract four years ago after a change in state law.

"While the (Board of Regents) was unwilling to discuss non-wage permissive topics like protections for tenure, due process, and for contingent faculty, we continue to advocate for these issues through our Faculty Handbook and other venues," said Hawbaker. "I'm disappointed we weren't able to do better, but this is far from the worst the foul current law would have allowed them to do to us."

Kristin Bauer, associate board counsel, told the regents about tentative two-year agreements between the state and two other union groups that include some employees of Iowa's universities. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the AFSCME Public Safety unions are ratifying 1.1% across the board wage increases for each of the next two years. The state and AFSCME also came to an agreement on step increases in wages for eligible employees valued at 4.5%.

