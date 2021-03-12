Board of Regents ratifies bargaining agreements, including with UNI's United Faculty

CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa faculty will receive a 1.3% raise in each of the next two years.
The Iowa Board of Regents ratified the two-year contract with United Faculty Friday during a virtual meeting. The contract will boost base wages as well as salaries for existing UNI faculty.
More than 600 full- and part-time employees and adjuncts are covered by the contract with United Faculty. Current base wages range from $42,351 for an instructor to $68,245 for a full professor. When faculty are hired, their salary is set above those base levels depending on a variety of factors, such as years of experience.
Two-year contracts with the same annual increases were also approved for graduate teaching and research assistants at the University of Iowa and for health care employees at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The agreements go into effect July 1. All contracts were approved with no discussion.
Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president, said the increase "at least keeps us even with the Midwest Consumer Price Index." Union members ratified the contract March 5.
"We were also able to negotiate a clearer definition of base wages/minimum salary guidelines that will result in a salary increase for several faculty librarians," she said in emailed comments.
When negotiations began, United Faculty proposed 1.5% base wage increases during each of the next two years plus separate salary adjustments for existing faculty and adjuncts. The regents had proposed a 1% raise each year.
The union had also proposed restoring items removed from its contract four years ago after a change in state law.
"While the (Board of Regents) was unwilling to discuss non-wage permissive topics like protections for tenure, due process, and for contingent faculty, we continue to advocate for these issues through our Faculty Handbook and other venues," said Hawbaker. "I'm disappointed we weren't able to do better, but this is far from the worst the foul current law would have allowed them to do to us."
Kristin Bauer, associate board counsel, told the regents about tentative two-year agreements between the state and two other union groups that include some employees of Iowa's universities. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the AFSCME Public Safety unions are ratifying 1.1% across the board wage increases for each of the next two years. The state and AFSCME also came to an agreement on step increases in wages for eligible employees valued at 4.5%.
Photos: Northern Iowa football defeats Illinois State on Saturday, March 6
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 1
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 2
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 3
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 4
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 5
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 6
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 7
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 8
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 9
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 10
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 11
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 12
MFBall UNI vs. Illinois State 13