Board of Regents president lifts state of emergency, masks and social distancing no longer required

CEDAR FALLS — Masks and social distancing are no longer required at the University of Northern Iowa, the Board of Regents president declared Thursday.

And starting July 1, employees are expected to return to campus if they didn’t work remotely before COVID-19 swept the country. In-person classes will also go back to that pre-pandemic normal with the fall semester. The changes apply to all regents institutions.

“In consideration of significant improvements in the management of COVID-19 both in the State of Iowa and nationally, I am lifting the State of Emergency at the Board of Regents institutions effective immediately,” President Mike Richards said in a statement. It had been in place since March 18, 2020.

The announcement follows Gov. Kim Reynold’s signing of a bill early Thursday prohibiting Iowa’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools from requiring face masks.

Richards noted, “Positivity and hospitalization rates continue to decline, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised guidance with regard to social distancing, mask-wearing, and isolation for individuals who are fully vaccinated.” The Department of Public Health reports that more than 1.2 million Iowans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}