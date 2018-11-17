CEDAR FALLS -- The Board of Regents announced a plan Thursday to contain tuition rates over the next five years while accounting for legislative appropriations to the universities.
To ensure state funding is factored into the rates, the board will continue setting tuition in the spring for the coming year. Its former practice was to set tuition in the fall or winter before all the information was available on the state budget.
"When our appropriation request was not fully funded, or (state officials) had to make mid-fiscal year reductions, this led to additional tuition increases," Michael Richards, the board's president, said in a statement. "This is not how we want to treat Iowa students and families. We will set tuition once."
As was done this past spring, a first reading of tuition rates will be held in April with a second and final reading in June.
But, during the regent's meeting at the University of Northern Iowa, officials laid out guidelines in determining what the increases will be.
"For UNI, if the state fully funds their request we will begin to take steps to make them more competitively priced with other Midwest comprehensive universities," said Richards. "The degree and amount will be determined by their appropriation."
He explained UNI needs to be more competitive with peer universities to attract students, whereas undergraduate tuition rates at the other two state universities are "considerably lower than comparable universities."
In September, the board approved an increased appropriation request of $18 million to support general education costs at all three universities. This included a $4 million boost for UNI to $99.71 million for the 2020 fiscal year. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University each sought a $7 million increase in their appropriations, bringing their total requests to $221.71 million and $177.62 million, respectively.
"For the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, we will set guardrails around their base resident undergraduate tuition increase," said Richards. "If the state fully funds the appropriation request, the base resident undergraduate rate increase will be 3 percent."
With no additional funding, the increase will be 3 percent plus the projected Higher Education Price Index. "For this current fiscal year, HEPI is projected to be 2 percent," he said. "If the state partially funds our appropriations request, the base undergraduate rate will be somewhere within the defined range."
Annual tuition and fees for resident student during 2018-19 are $8,938 at UNI, $8,988 at Iowa State and $9,267 at Iowa.
A key theme in the board's analysis and discussions with students, families and legislators during recent years was differentiation of resident undergraduate tuition. "In the past, all the universities were treated the same. Clearly, they are not the same," said Richards.
Another key theme has been predictability -- which he suggested should apply to tuition, state appropriations and internal reallocation of funds by the universities.
"We believe this model provides tuition predictability for students and their families moving forward," he said. "It is our intention to follow this approach for the next five years."
