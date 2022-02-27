Board of Regents initiates asset transfer to Iowa Public Radio

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Regents has initiated a transfer of assets to Iowa Public Radio that are owned by its universities but dedicated to the network’s use.

The KUNI radio group, based at the University of Northern Iowa, is part of the network along with the WOI and WSUI radio groups at Iowa State in Ames and the University of Iowa in Iowa City, respectively.

Last week, the board approved a series of actions to begin the process during its meeting in Urbandale. Board attorney Aimee Claeys said the transfer “is really the next logical step” after the radio groups formed IPR 15 years ago.

In one instance, property and equipment dedicated to IPR’s use was transferred by the board last week. Claeys said that included a “relatively small parcel of property” – 14.65 acres located in Hills – which had been owned by the University of Iowa.

“This parcel of property is solely dedicated to the radio groups,” she said. “There’s a couple of towers on the property that the university has no use for or need for. So it just makes sense to transfer the property over.”

Other transfers to the network are also anticipated, at a total cost of $1. Those include university owned Federal Communications Commission licenses and related call signs; three towers owned by each Iowa State and Northern Iowa along with related support structures and underlying ground leases; and all dedicated equipment and related items necessary to the continued operation of the radio groups.

Transferred upon condition of third-party consent will be Iowa State’s one-third interest in a tower, building and property in Alleman; all tower and lease agreements where a university is currently tenant; and various procurement and other types of agreements solely dedicated to radio group operations.

The board authorized Mark Braun, regents executive director, to finalize the asset purchase agreement and file necessary documents with the FCC for the station license transfers. He is also authorized to approve leases with IPR for univesity-owned facilities and towers after the license transfers are complete.

Claeys told the regents that a year and a half ago, board staff “began conversations with IPR about a possible transfer of substantially all of the assets associated with the radio groups to IPR. ... For Iowa Public Radio, it will permit them to consolidate the radio groups into a single community license, which will generate opportunities for increased operational effeciencies and enable them to further leverage their already successful fundraising capabilities.”

For the universities, she said, it would free up “staff and other resources” that assist in radio operations.

“This proposal is not unique,” Claeys noted. “This is something that’s happening across the country with consolidation of previously owned university radio stations into a new and better model.”

IPR’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider approval of the license transfers and the asset purchase agreement.

“Our goal is to have the FCC process done and be ready to close at the end of this fiscal year, so June 30,” said Claeys.

