CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa faculty will see a wage boost of just over 2 percent during each of the next two years.
The Iowa Board of Regents Thursday ratified the two-year contract with United Faculty during its meeting in Ames.
A 2.1 percent increase in the base wage will go into effect July 1. Another increase of that amount was agreed to for the next year, as well. A cumulative 2.1 percent raise in salaries will also be provided for current employees in each of the years.
Nearly 650 full-time, part-time and adjunct faculty are covered by the contract. Current base wages range from about $40,620 for an instructor to $65,460 for a full professor. When faculty are hired, their salary is set above those base levels depending on a variety of factors, such as years of experience.
The board approved similar two-year agreements with 2.1 percent wage boosts for groups at the University of Iowa. Those included graduate teaching and research assistants at the university and some health care employees at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Replacing a portion of UNI’s steam distribution system was also approved by the board. Approximately 900 feet of buried steam piping installed up to 66 years ago will be replaced from Campbell Hall to the Towers Center. The system provides heating, cooling and hot water to campus buildings.
This is Phase 2A of the $30 million overall project. The estimated $2.5 million cost will be paid for with utility funds.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Bruce Mack as UNI’s interim vice president for university advancement. He has been on the job since Jan. 4 and is receiving an annual salary of $225,000.
