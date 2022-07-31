Board of Regents approve University of Northern Iowa appointments

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Regents on Wednesday approved two personnel appointments for the University of Northern Iowa.

Gabriela Olivares was named interim associate vice president for research and dean of the Graduate College of Education and Special Programs effective June 10. She has an annual salary of $151,095.

Peter J. Moris was named director of university relations effective July 1 with an annual salary of $155,000. Both appointments were made without discussion as part of the board's consent agenda.

The regents meeting was held at Iowa State University in Ames.