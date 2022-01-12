Board of Regents affirms test-optional admissions alternative for Iowa's public universities

A test-optional alternative to the automatic admissions standard for Iowa’s public universities was affirmed Wednesday.
The Board of Regents unanimously approved the proposed change that would allow for individual review of application materials as another avenue to be admitted for students who haven’t taken the ACT or SAT college-entrance exams. The board met at the regents office in Urbandale.
The proposed policy amendment now goes to the Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee.
Before COVID-19 caused the University of Northern Iowa and the other state universities to temporarily waive the use of entrance exams, incoming freshmen were typically admitted using the Regents Admission Index. Launched in 2009, it determines if a student will be admitted based on high school grade point average, number of courses completed in core subject areas and college-entrance exam score.
“At this time, the group that led this work does not want to make any changes to the RAI,” Rachel Boon, the regents’ chief academic officer, told the board. “That is going to be the primary pathway of automatic admission.”
People are also reading…
Last March, the admissions study team appointed a subgroup to compile and analyze data on the use of the ACT or SAT in the admissions process.
“Our findings continued to indicate that the tests do have some value,” said Boon, particularly in predicting first-year grades. She noted that they found high school GPA has a stronger relationship to whether a student will graduate in four years.
“This does not mean the ACT does not have value,” she added. Rather, it’s about expanding admissions options.
Regent David Barker suggested it “might be a mistake” to make the test optional. “Standardized testing has value.”
Still, he noted, “I’m reluctantly voting yes to this” because of the “collective decision” to go test-optional by universities and colleges across the U.S. The change will allow the regents universities to stay competitive.
“In that environment, this is probably the only reasonable choice to make,” said Barker.
Boon said there is more “urgency” to the decision in the national context because “the shift to permanent test-optional” has become widespread, including “institutions from coast-to-coast as well as border-to-border in the state of Iowa.”
University officials have told the regents office they don’t anticipate it will take more staff to handle the individual review of applications for students who take the alternative pathway.
The RAI is “continuing to work quite effectively” for most students, she said, despite a large number admitted without an entrance exam.
“Last year, about 70% of the incoming students did take the ACT,” said regents Associate Chief Academic Officer Jason Pontius.
Boon said there is evidence numbers may rebound as soon as next fall. “There are more students signing up and taking the ACT again,” she said.
Andrew Wind's most memorable stories of 2021
I covered a lot of news during 2021 that was important to the community. But certain stories stood out for one reason or another. The tragic death of a father and son, a reunion on stage of an educator and his nationally known student, the sudden loss of a retired music teacher and band leader, a rowing club marking four decades on the Cedar River, and the mysterious origins of a tombstone separated from its grave are among my most memorable stories throughout the year.
Father and son killed in barn collapse remembered as 'inseparable' pair who loved their large family
Family members talked to The Courier about Andy Kaufman and his 9-year-old son, Beckett, who died when a recently moved barn on their rural Ce…
Nikole Hannah-Jones, at the start of her 1619 Project book tour, was reunited on stage Tuesday with the teacher who first introduced her to th…
Mike Michalicek, namesake of the longtime local band Checker and the Bluetones and a retired Cedar Valley music educator, died unexpectedly Oc…
Based at the boathouse along the water’s edge in Cedar River-Exchange Park, the Waterloo Rowing Club celebrated its 40th anniversary in August…
After surprise find, Cedar Falls city worker tracks century-old tombstone to Ojibwa reserve in Canada
A property clean up crew found a grave marker dating back more than 122 years that Cedar Falls' code enforcement officer traced to native peop…