 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Board of Regents affirms test-optional admissions alternative for Iowa's public universities

  • 0
UNI Now 3

University of Northern Iowa students mingle around Lawther Field Aug. 19.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

A test-optional alternative to the automatic admissions standard for Iowa’s public universities was affirmed Wednesday.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved the proposed change that would allow for individual review of application materials as another avenue to be admitted for students who haven’t taken the ACT or SAT college-entrance exams. The board met at the regents office in Urbandale.

The proposed policy amendment now goes to the Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Before COVID-19 caused the University of Northern Iowa and the other state universities to temporarily waive the use of entrance exams, incoming freshmen were typically admitted using the Regents Admission Index. Launched in 2009, it determines if a student will be admitted based on high school grade point average, number of courses completed in core subject areas and college-entrance exam score.

5 months for $5

“At this time, the group that led this work does not want to make any changes to the RAI,” Rachel Boon, the regents’ chief academic officer, told the board. “That is going to be the primary pathway of automatic admission.”

People are also reading…

Last March, the admissions study team appointed a subgroup to compile and analyze data on the use of the ACT or SAT in the admissions process.

“Our findings continued to indicate that the tests do have some value,” said Boon, particularly in predicting first-year grades. She noted that they found high school GPA has a stronger relationship to whether a student will graduate in four years.

Regents graduation chart

This chart, included in materials for the Board of Regents meeting, shows the percentage of students who graduate from a state university in four years based on ACT composite score and high school grade point average.

“This does not mean the ACT does not have value,” she added. Rather, it’s about expanding admissions options.

Regent David Barker suggested it “might be a mistake” to make the test optional. “Standardized testing has value.”

Still, he noted, “I’m reluctantly voting yes to this” because of the “collective decision” to go test-optional by universities and colleges across the U.S. The change will allow the regents universities to stay competitive.

Can we find a way to distinguish the flu from COVID-19? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

“In that environment, this is probably the only reasonable choice to make,” said Barker.

Boon said there is more “urgency” to the decision in the national context because “the shift to permanent test-optional” has become widespread, including “institutions from coast-to-coast as well as border-to-border in the state of Iowa.”

University officials have told the regents office they don’t anticipate it will take more staff to handle the individual review of applications for students who take the alternative pathway.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page

The RAI is “continuing to work quite effectively” for most students, she said, despite a large number admitted without an entrance exam.

“Last year, about 70% of the incoming students did take the ACT,” said regents Associate Chief Academic Officer Jason Pontius.

Boon said there is evidence numbers may rebound as soon as next fall. “There are more students signing up and taking the ACT again,” she said.

Andrew Wind's most memorable stories of 2021

I covered a lot of news during 2021 that was important to the community. But certain stories stood out for one reason or another. The tragic death of a father and son, a reunion on stage of an educator and his nationally known student, the sudden loss of a retired music teacher and band leader, a rowing club marking four decades on the Cedar River, and the mysterious origins of a tombstone separated from its grave are among my most memorable stories throughout the year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News