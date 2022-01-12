Board of Regents affirms test-optional admissions alternative for Iowa's public universities

A test-optional alternative to the automatic admissions standard for Iowa’s public universities was affirmed Wednesday.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved the proposed change that would allow for individual review of application materials as another avenue to be admitted for students who haven’t taken the ACT or SAT college-entrance exams. The board met at the regents office in Urbandale.

The proposed policy amendment now goes to the Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Before COVID-19 caused the University of Northern Iowa and the other state universities to temporarily waive the use of entrance exams, incoming freshmen were typically admitted using the Regents Admission Index. Launched in 2009, it determines if a student will be admitted based on high school grade point average, number of courses completed in core subject areas and college-entrance exam score.

“At this time, the group that led this work does not want to make any changes to the RAI,” Rachel Boon, the regents’ chief academic officer, told the board. “That is going to be the primary pathway of automatic admission.”

Last March, the admissions study team appointed a subgroup to compile and analyze data on the use of the ACT or SAT in the admissions process.

“Our findings continued to indicate that the tests do have some value,” said Boon, particularly in predicting first-year grades. She noted that they found high school GPA has a stronger relationship to whether a student will graduate in four years.

“This does not mean the ACT does not have value,” she added. Rather, it’s about expanding admissions options.

Regent David Barker suggested it “might be a mistake” to make the test optional. “Standardized testing has value.”

Still, he noted, “I’m reluctantly voting yes to this” because of the “collective decision” to go test-optional by universities and colleges across the U.S. The change will allow the regents universities to stay competitive.

“In that environment, this is probably the only reasonable choice to make,” said Barker.

Boon said there is more “urgency” to the decision in the national context because “the shift to permanent test-optional” has become widespread, including “institutions from coast-to-coast as well as border-to-border in the state of Iowa.”

University officials have told the regents office they don’t anticipate it will take more staff to handle the individual review of applications for students who take the alternative pathway.

The RAI is “continuing to work quite effectively” for most students, she said, despite a large number admitted without an entrance exam.

“Last year, about 70% of the incoming students did take the ACT,” said regents Associate Chief Academic Officer Jason Pontius.

Boon said there is evidence numbers may rebound as soon as next fall. “There are more students signing up and taking the ACT again,” she said.

