Board moves forward with planning on a pool and performance center at new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — Plans will be developed to make a swimming pool and an additional athletic facility part of the new Cedar Falls High School.
The Board of Education on Monday expanded the professional services agreement with Waterloo-based Invision Architecture to include a community pool facility and the so-called Tiger Performance Center on the school campus.
Estimates that are part of the agreement show a total additional expense of $25.55 million for the new components, $19.4 million of which would be the actual construction.
However, Cedar Falls Community Schools' officials expect supporters to raise a significant amount of the funds that will pay for the facilities. Beginning design development will help to refine those costs.
"The pool, there's some early estimates it's about a $15 million expense," Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board.
About $6 million would come from district physical plant and equipment levy funds. The city of Cedar Falls, in its capital improvements program, has allocated $4.7 million for the project. Community users have access to the existing aging pools at the junior highs and would continue to at the high school, so the city has agreed to help fund its construction.
A group of advocates for the pool will need to fundraise "$3 million roughly," said Pattee, to move the project forward.
With the performance center, the district would rely on supporters to fundraise the entire amount.
"There's been some early estimates of $9 million" needed to build it, said Pattee, noting officials are looking at ways to reduce that cost. "This would be a great addition if we can do this."
According to the Invision agreement, a 38,500-square-foot pool facility plus a new parking lot and driveway would be constructed. That bring the cost, including contingency funds, to $11.9 million. The remaining expense includes furniture, fixtures and equipment plus other costs like the architect's fees.
The facility would contain a 25-yard by 25-meter competition pool and a 30- by 70-foot training pool. It would also have locker room space.
Construction of the 47,000-square-foot performance center would cost $7.5 million plus additional expenses for furnishings, equipment, fees and contingency dollars. The multipurpose building would include turf, track and hard surface athletic flooring.
Most bids for the original scope of the planned 305,000-square-foot high school, to be located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, were approved in December. The total estimated price tag without the two new components was $112.76 million. The building will replace the current high school, at 1015 Division St.
The pool is slated for the northeast side of the building and the performance center would be on the southeast side, between the stadium and school.
Fundraising groups will meet with the district "in the next week or two" to set fundraising timelines, said Pattee. Pool construction is expected to take 12 months while the performance center can be built much more quickly. The goal is have those facilities already completed by the time the school opens in the fall of 2024.
The board also approved one of the last two outstanding bids for the original scope of the high school project.
A $637,674 contract was awarded to Young Painting and Decorating of Independence. The bid was received in December, like others approved earlier, but needed further review before moving forward.
In addition, plans and specifications for elevators in the building were approved by the board, which set a public hearing for Feb. 22. The board rejected the single proposal received in the earlier round of bidding, so needs to go through the process again.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…